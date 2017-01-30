Serena Williams won a record-breaking twenty-third Grand Slam over the weekend. She’s been the best tennis player on the planet for years and now she’s the best ever, with the trophies to prove it.

To honor her amazing accomplishment, Nike and Jordan Brand have teamed up for two new NikeCourt Flare colorways with the iconic “Wings” logo on the collars to pay homage to her favorite Air Jordan, the I. The pack also includes the Air Jordan I “Serena,” a Nike Sportswear creation, in Serena’s favorite colors, pink and black.

The NikeCourt x Jordan Brand commemorative box has the Jumpman on the left lid and Williams’ “SW” logo on the right. Beneath each are graphics the two GOAT’s share. Under the Jumpman lies the number “23,” the symbolic tie between MJ and Serena. Additionally, six words (one for each of MJ’s championships) — creative, determined, innovative, classic, performance and stylish — appear as reminder of both athletes’ winning mindset. Beneath Williams’ logo is a flowing pattern highlighting her career. It’s intentionally unfinished, allowing for Serena’s drive to keep achieving.

The SW x Air Jordan footwear collection launched January 28 at Nike Soho. Both colorways of the women’s NikeCourt Flare AJ1 release January 30 on SNKRS. The Girls’ Air Jordan 1 Retro High SW is available January 30 from nike.com in the US only.

Photos courtesy of Nike and SNKRS