The highly anticipated release of Matthew Dellavedova’s first signature sneaker is almost here. PEAK, the Chinese brand that also counts Tony Parker and Dwight Howard as family members, has officially put the Delly on presale. Six colors are available for $160 (AUS) each, translating to $122 in America. The colorways include “Team White,” “Team Green,” “Down Under,” “Defender,” “Hustle” and “College,” a nod to Delly’s time at St. Mary’s in California.

The Delly 1s are packed with technology, starting in the forefoot. Two rebounding modules with different densities, the PEAK R-pad and PEAK S-pad, are embedded into the front sole according to pressure distribution, providing quicker starts and higher bounce. There are two more rebounding modules in the heel absorbing shock and protecting either ends of the feet. PEAK used three different materials in the midsole to create the Cushion-3, which provides bounce and support. The light, low-cut silhouette also has a traditional herringbone pattern on the outsole.

If you pre-order now, PEAK says to expect your kicks by late March.

Pictures via PEAK