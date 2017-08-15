JR Smith has his own style. From his jumpshot, to his tattoos, to his sneakers, it’s all purely JR. The New Jersey-native has always stayed true to himself.

He was one of the first pro hoopers to sign on with Sprayground, an innovative backpack company that allows him to show off all that style. Sprayground doesn’t make simple bags, they set out to make a backpack that reflects the wearer or the person that put their name on it. And they make each bag pop with loud colors, unique patterns and even side-panel wings.

Smith’s first backpack with Sprayground dropped last year. After that, Sprayground followed up by inking a partnership with the NBA that eventually produced bags that feature either the name or likeness of Kristaps Porzingis, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and LeBron James.

James’ sons have even been wearing the bags.

“It’s amazing to see the players have been rocking and supporting the brand since day one,” David Ben-David, Sprayground’s founder, says. “From Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Shaq to LeBron James’ kids.”

The James boys are around Smith and his backpacks pretty often. But even if Smith’s infectious style didn’t catch their eyes, Sprayground’s decision to stray from the boring design of standard backpacks would’ve drawn them in regardless.

Sprayground’s NBA-themed bags feature a modern update on iconic team logos. Their player backpacks rock with their personal name, number, name of the city they play in and their individual personalities. Porzingis, Harden and Westbrook, for example, have their own particular gear.

Smith followed up his debut backpack with one that proudly displays his last name and his number across the front. It’s accented by cartoon-style drawings on the side panels that tell the story of his life.

“Each bag is designed to tell the story of its city or player,” Ben-David says.

Sprayground’s NBA backpacks, available now, come in the DLX silhouette and range in price from $60-$90. Scroll through the gallery above to see pictures of the bags and peep the video below to see ‘em touring the East coast.

Photos courtesy of Sprayground. Grab your bag now.