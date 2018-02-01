Russell Westbrook, Jordan Brand Unveils ‘Why Not’ Apparel Collection

by SLAM Staff February 01, 2018

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook‘s new Jordan Brand apparel, named the “Why Not?” collection was officially unveiled today. The collection includes fleece sweatpants, hoodies, shirts and T-shirts.

“I love storytelling using different ideas and fabrics in new ways,” Westbrook says via press release. “I’m always trying to figure out how I can change the culture or push the brand in new directions.”

Russell Westbrook

“My friends and I created ‘Why Not?’ all the way back in high school,” the reigning MVP says. “It’s a mantra I live by. On and off the court, if I have a challenge, I run at it, not away from it.

Russell Westbrook

“My mom is my style icon,” Westbrook says. “She always kept my brother, my dad, and me fresh and up to par. She would buy me and my brother whatever was new, that we could afford, including twin outfits. I can always call to ask her opinion on things. She was always swagged out and has the best sense of style, to this day.”

Russell Westbrook

The “Why Not” collection is currently available for preorder on Nike.com.

h/t Jordan Brand

   
  
You Might Also Like
Russell Westbrook
NBA

Post Up: The Brodie Goes Off Against The Process

4 days ago
NBA

Russell Westbrook Thought He Was the Last All-Star Pick

6 days ago
NBA

Paul George: Russell Westbrook Making Free Agency Decision ‘Easier’

1 week ago
NBA

Damian Lillard: Russell Westbrook All-Star Comments ‘Disappointing’

1 week ago
NBA

Russell Westbrook: Paul George All-Star Snub ‘Outrageous’

1 week ago
Kyle Kuzma
NBA

Post Up: Close Calls

1 week ago

TRENDING