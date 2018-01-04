Russell Westbrook returned to his hometown Los Angeles yesterday with the introduction of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, his first-ever performance signature sneaker.

“As a kid growing up in LA and standing in line to get other people’s shoes, you become aware of how fortunate you are to get sneakers,” Westbrook says via press release. “To be able to sit here now and hold my own shoe is an honor.”

Why Not Zer0.1, Russell Westbrook's signature sneaker. pic.twitter.com/M1v2ZNTeYE — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 4, 2018

Westbrook laced up the “Mirror Image” colorway of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 last night. The special model pays homage to Michael Jordan and the inspiration that Westbrook gained from him.

“My favorite part of the design process is storytelling,” Westbrook continues. “Being able to tell my story through colorways and at different times during the season is a lot of fun.”

The Why Not Zer0.1 is packed with technology that the reigning MVP specifically asked for. It has a fused mesh upper, full-length Zoom Air and a compression-molded pylon foam piece that’ll aid the Brodie’s trampoline-like jumping abilities.

Jordan Brand says that the most important thing to Westbrook was forefoot containment. To make sure he felt safe, the Jumpman team included a smooth vamp. Because the Brodie is always jumping and running, constantly using his toes, the vamp’s role is to lock him down.

“The biggest part is the amount of comfort and security the shoe provides,” the Brodie says. “It allows me to move and jump at a fast pace, something that I think is very, very important.”

The Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 will initially drop on January 15, when the “Mirror Image” releases in limited quantities. Then the “2-Way” colorway hits stores on February 15. The silhouette will retail for $125.

Photos courtesy of Getty and Jordan Brand