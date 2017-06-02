Before the Warriors beat the Cavs in Game 1, Stephen Curry broke everyone’s necks with the Under Armour Curry 4. He brought them out for warmups, switching from the Curry 3ZER0 he’s been wearing in the playoffs. They were everywhere on the internet, met with mostly positive reactions.

The sneaker’s clean white base was accented by an icy blue outsole and hits of gold. Its high collar transitions from a woven material into a more sturdy and supportive midfoot, which looks to be made out of leather.

The 4 will release in both a high and low-cut in the Fall 2017. Stay tuned for updates on materials, price, release date and the inspiration behind Curry’s best sneaker yet.