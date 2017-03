Stephen Curry and Under Armour gave short notice to New York City last Friday about a scavenger hunt for 30 pairs of the extremely limited Curry 3ZERO Gold. Curry used Twitter to share the rules and then to give the clues on Saturday morning. After all 30 pairs had been found, the winners got a chance to hang out with the Chef at Foot Locker’s NYC 33 space. Check out the gallery above to see a recap.

Photos courtesy of UA