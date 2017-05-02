Rapper 2 Chainz, pka Tauheed Epps, used to play ball for his high school in College Park, GA, and later at Alabama State during the 1996-97 season.

So when he stepped foot into Kevin Garnett‘s Area 21 on Monday, you knew he was going to get buckets.

The 6-5 2 Chainz showed that his jumper from 17 feet was still wet. Chainz then brought KG into the post, as Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace looked on in awe.

2 Chainz a national treasure pic.twitter.com/mYQ6szlliK — Kung fu Kofie (@KofieYeboah) May 2, 2017

Afterward, Chainz joked, “I’ma put a tape out called, Putting It On KG’s Ass.”

Here’s Chainz hooping with North Clayton (GA) HS back in 1995:

