Rapper 2 Chainz, pka Tauheed Epps, used to play ball for his high school in College Park, GA, and later at Alabama State during the 1996-97 season.
So when he stepped foot into Kevin Garnett‘s Area 21 on Monday, you knew he was going to get buckets.
The 6-5 2 Chainz showed that his jumper from 17 feet was still wet. Chainz then brought KG into the post, as Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace looked on in awe.
2 Chainz a national treasure pic.twitter.com/mYQ6szlliK
— Kung fu Kofie (@KofieYeboah) May 2, 2017
Afterward, Chainz joked, “I’ma put a tape out called, Putting It On KG’s Ass.”
Here’s Chainz hooping with North Clayton (GA) HS back in 1995:
RELATED:
Dominique Wilkins Beats 2 Chainz In a 3-Point Shooting Contest
Commentscomments powered by Disqus