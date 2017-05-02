Rapper 2 Chainz, pka Tauheed Epps, used to play ball for his high school in College Park, GA, and later at Alabama State during the 1996-97 season.

So when he stepped foot into Kevin Garnett‘s Area 21 on Monday, you knew he was going to get buckets.

The 6-5 2 Chainz showed that his jumper from 17 feet was still wet. Chainz then brought KG into the post, as Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace looked on in awe.

Afterward, Chainz joked, “I’ma put a tape out called, Putting It On KG’s Ass.”

Here’s Chainz hooping with North Clayton (GA) HS back in 1995:

RELATED:
Dominique Wilkins Beats 2 Chainz In a 3-Point Shooting Contest