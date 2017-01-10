For the first-ever SLAM Music Issue, we ranked the 50 greatest songs with an NBA player’s name in the title. Got beef? Take it up with us in the comments section.

50. “Michael Jordan” — Lil Uzi Vert

49. “Ballad of Larry Bird” — Vermont

48. “Rondo” — RondoNumbaNine

47. “The Continuing Glory of JaVale McGee” — The Brothers Caldon

46. “Magic Johnson” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

45. “Detlef Schrempf” — Band of Horses

44. “Yeah Carmelo” — Maino

43. “Derrick Rose” — Meek Mill

42. “Dennis Rodman” — Gucci Mane & Migos

41. “K.O.B.E.” Kobe Bryant

40. “Rondo” — Sasha Go Hard

39. “Reggie Miller” — Lil B

38. “LeBron James” — Yo Gotti

37. “Like KD” — Lil Haji

36. “LeBron On” — Obie Trice

35. “Kyrie” — Rick Ross

34. “#PORZIŅĢIS” — Transleiteris

33. “Kobe and Ginobili Freestyle” — Mack Maine

32. “Chris Paul” — Riff Raff

31. “Kyrie Irving” — Bleezy

30. “Cryin’ For Me (Wayman’s Song)” — Toby Keith

29. “Dirk Nowitzki” — Migos ft. Young Dolph

28. “Keep Calm Like Kristaps Porzingis” — Olas

27. “Kyrie Irving” — Lil Cray

26. “That’s How I Beat Shaq” — Aaron Carter

25. “Pistol Pete” — The Ziggens

24. “Kevin Durant” — Rowdy Rebel

23. “Worthy and Erving” — Gucci Mane ft. Yo Gotti

22. “Love, Robert Horry” — Mick Jenkins

21. “Larry Bird” — Riff Raff

20. “Jordan Fade” — Cousin Stizz

19. “Russell Westbrook On a Farm” — Lil Dicky

18. “Bill Russell” — Waka Flocka Flame

17. “Melo” — Lil Snupe

16. “Tim Duncan” — Tory Lanez

15. “Do the John Wall” — Troop 41

14. “Larry Bird” — Ski Beatz feat. Stalley

13. “Black Mamba” — Fabolous

12. “Steph” — Lil Bibby

11. “Steve Nash” — OB O’Brien

10. “24 23 (Kobe, LeBron)” — Jeezy

9. “John Wall” — Shy Glizzy ft. Lil Mouse

8. “Allen Iverson” — Don Trip

7. “Charles Barkley” — Migos

6. “Kobe” — Chief Keef

5. “White Iverson” — Post Malone

4. “Kobe Bryant” — Lil Wayne

3. “KD” — Dave East

2. “(I Wanna Be) Like Mike” — Teknoe

1. “Michael Jordan” — Kendrick Lamar