For the first-ever SLAM Music Issue, we ranked the 50 greatest songs with an NBA player’s name in the title. Got beef? Take it up with us in the comments section.
50. “Michael Jordan” — Lil Uzi Vert
49. “Ballad of Larry Bird” — Vermont
48. “Rondo” — RondoNumbaNine
47. “The Continuing Glory of JaVale McGee” — The Brothers Caldon
46. “Magic Johnson” — Red Hot Chili Peppers
45. “Detlef Schrempf” — Band of Horses
44. “Yeah Carmelo” — Maino
43. “Derrick Rose” — Meek Mill
42. “Dennis Rodman” — Gucci Mane & Migos
41. “K.O.B.E.” Kobe Bryant
40. “Rondo” — Sasha Go Hard
39. “Reggie Miller” — Lil B
38. “LeBron James” — Yo Gotti
37. “Like KD” — Lil Haji
36. “LeBron On” — Obie Trice
35. “Kyrie” — Rick Ross
34. “#PORZIŅĢIS” — Transleiteris
33. “Kobe and Ginobili Freestyle” — Mack Maine
32. “Chris Paul” — Riff Raff
31. “Kyrie Irving” — Bleezy
30. “Cryin’ For Me (Wayman’s Song)” — Toby Keith
29. “Dirk Nowitzki” — Migos ft. Young Dolph
28. “Keep Calm Like Kristaps Porzingis” — Olas
27. “Kyrie Irving” — Lil Cray
26. “That’s How I Beat Shaq” — Aaron Carter
25. “Pistol Pete” — The Ziggens
24. “Kevin Durant” — Rowdy Rebel
23. “Worthy and Erving” — Gucci Mane ft. Yo Gotti
22. “Love, Robert Horry” — Mick Jenkins
21. “Larry Bird” — Riff Raff
20. “Jordan Fade” — Cousin Stizz
19. “Russell Westbrook On a Farm” — Lil Dicky
18. “Bill Russell” — Waka Flocka Flame
17. “Melo” — Lil Snupe
16. “Tim Duncan” — Tory Lanez
15. “Do the John Wall” — Troop 41
14. “Larry Bird” — Ski Beatz feat. Stalley
13. “Black Mamba” — Fabolous
12. “Steph” — Lil Bibby
11. “Steve Nash” — OB O’Brien
10. “24 23 (Kobe, LeBron)” — Jeezy
9. “John Wall” — Shy Glizzy ft. Lil Mouse
8. “Allen Iverson” — Don Trip
7. “Charles Barkley” — Migos
6. “Kobe” — Chief Keef
5. “White Iverson” — Post Malone
4. “Kobe Bryant” — Lil Wayne
3. “KD” — Dave East
2. “(I Wanna Be) Like Mike” — Teknoe
1. “Michael Jordan” — Kendrick Lamar
