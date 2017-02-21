When talking about the greatest NBA players under 6 feet, Allen Iverson and Isaiah Thomas are at or near the top of the list.

Iverson, the 2001 MVP and seven-time All-NBA teamer, reigns supreme.

But the comparison can be made to Thomas, who is having a season for the ages. With 40 straight games of scoring at least 20 points, Thomas is averaging 29.9 points and a League-leading 10.7 points in the fourth quarter (as of Feb. 21, 2017).

And while both possessed very different games, Iverson and Thomas will always be remembered for their incredible ability to put the ball in the basket and completely take over in the clutch.

