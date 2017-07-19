Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons is the latest NBA pro to showcase his talents at the Drew League this summer. Playing for BB4L and head coach Baron Davis, Drummond went head-to-head with elite D1 ballers Isaac Hamilton and Prince Ali of UCLA, as well as UConn alumni Daniel Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

Drummond dominated both ends of the floor en route to a two-point win for BB4L. Check out some of his best blocks, dunks, and even jump shots (!) in the game recap above via Ballislife.

