Former Lakers teammates Julius Randle and Nick Young showed out at the Drew League this past weekend. Randle, making his 2017 league debut was a beast on the floor, causing a ton of problems inside for his Baron Davis-led opponents. Young, who inked a new contract with the Warriors , was as explosive as ever, getting going from beyond the arc but also finishing a few crafty layups. Randle and Young’s club came up with the 97-85 win as they look to be a force throughout the rest of the Drew League season.

Davis’ squad played real tough in this one but they could not match up with the size of Randle and the sweet stroke of Young to pull this one out.

Courtesy of Ballislife