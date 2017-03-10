Andre Drummond is posting 14.7 points and 13.9 boards per game for the Detroit Pistons this season. The 2016 All-Star and reigning rebounding king found some free time, though, to put out a quick freestyle, with visuals included.

This clip comes from a video series by Detroit rapper Nate Nixen, and that’s about all we know about it. But honestly, while the instinct is always to diss NBA ballers for having whack rhymes, it’s not bad. Check it out:

LMFAO somebody come get Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/ZkLiQ547iu — Gee (@Lilgeeeeee) March 10, 2017

Drummond’s bars end with “My squad been lit, tell me where the gasoline at?”

We’ve known for a while that Dre is into music, and he even dropped a #SoFarGoneChallenge video on Twitter before the season started. But we didn’t know he was dabbling in the game like this—maybe we should have included Drummond in our Ultimate NBA Rappers Mixtape from the SLAM Music Issue?

H/T: Def Pen Hoops