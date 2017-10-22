Right after Carmelo Anthony gave his Thunder a one-point lead by nailing a three-pointer from the left wing, Andrew Wiggins stepped up to hit a game-winning jumper from well above the arc. Peep the wild finish below:

Andrew Wiggins goes glass to send the Thunder home!!! (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/4GlkaMVuaQ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 23, 2017

Both Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points for the Timberwolves, outlasting a 31-point performance from Russell Westbrook.