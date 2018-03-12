Anthony Davis Notches First Career Triple-Double

by March 12, 2018
123

Anthony Davis had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a franchise-best 10 blocks for his first career triple-double Sunday.

AD’s monster performance took place on his 25th birthday, but it came in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 116-99 loss to the visiting Utah Jazz.

Davis shook off a left ankle sprain to suit up against Utah, and went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Per the Deseret News:

“It doesn’t matter,” Davis said. “We [lost] so I don’t really care about no career high or nothing like that.”

Even in defeat, “The Brow” still found time to reflect on the day. The Chicago native says he’s blessed to play the game he loves while fulfilling a childhood dream on his birthday.

“For sure. Not just on your birthday, but anytime you’re able to wake up it’s a blessed day,” Davis said. “I’m always blessed to see another year for sure.”

  
You Might Also Like
anthony davis scott brooks all-time greats
NBA

Scott Brooks: Anthony Davis Will Be ‘In The Conversation’ Of All-Time Greats

3 days ago
778
draymond green anthony davis mvp
NBA

Draymond Green Says Anthony Davis Could Win MVP This Season

3 days ago
480
NBA

Draymond Green: Pelicans More Impressive Than Rockets

3 days ago
3,270
NBA

Report: Anthony Davis Day-To-Day With Left Ankle Sprain

4 days ago
264
NBA

Anthony Davis: ‘From What I Hear’ Cousins Plans On Staying This Summer

5 days ago
1,446
NBA

Anthony Davis Hangs 41 Points and 13 Rebounds on the Clippers

5 days ago
301

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kyrie Irving to Give ‘Aching’ Left Knee an Extended Rest

41 mins ago
108

Isaiah Thomas Leads Lakers in Blowout of Cavs

1 hour ago
210

Anthony Davis Notches First Career Triple-Double

2 hours ago
123

Karl-Anthony Towns With Clutch Performance vs Warriors

2 hours ago
91
Isaiah Thomas

Post Up: IT’s Time

9 hours ago
1,194