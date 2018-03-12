Anthony Davis Notches First Career Triple-Double

Anthony Davis had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a franchise-best 10 blocks for his first career triple-double Sunday.
AD’s monster performance took place on his 25th birthday, but it came in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 116-99 loss to the visiting Utah Jazz.
Davis shook off a left ankle sprain to suit up against Utah, and went scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Per the Deseret News:
“It doesn’t matter,” Davis said. “We [lost] so I don’t really care about no career high or nothing like that.”
Even in defeat, “The Brow” still found time to reflect on the day. The Chicago native says he’s blessed to play the game he loves while fulfilling a childhood dream on his birthday.
“For sure. Not just on your birthday, but anytime you’re able to wake up it’s a blessed day,” Davis said. “I’m always blessed to see another year for sure.”