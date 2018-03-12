Anthony Davis Notches First Career Triple-Double

Anthony Davis had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a franchise-best 10 blocks for his first career triple-double Sunday.

AD’s monster performance took place on his 25th birthday, but it came in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 116-99 loss to the visiting Utah Jazz.

Davis shook off a left ankle sprain to suit up against Utah, and went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Per the Deseret News: