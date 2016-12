Austin Rivers made contact with official JT Orr, which is a complete no-no. You’re not supposed to touch the refs. Rivers lightly elbowed Orr in the torso. Orr didn’t hesitate.

It didn’t take long for Austin’s dad coach to get ejected after that. Doc argued the call, pointed at Orr and was quickly thrown out.

It’s the first time in NBA history that a father and son have been ejected from the same game.