The Warriors stormed their way to a title with a 16-1 postseason record. They were devastating on offense and unbreakable on defense. They were passing without any thought, diving to the rim and drilling jumpshots. In honor of the Dubs’ historic postseason run–no team has ever lost fewer games–the League put together a mix of their best plays, on both sides of the ball. Watch it up top.

