As the final seconds ticked off the clock of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors began to celebrate the 2017 NBA championship.

The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-120, behind a combined 73 points from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

The win topped off a dominant 16-1 run through the postseason.

For the Warriors, it was their second championship in three years.

For Durant, who joined the team last summer, it was vindication.

