Blake Griffin Makes His Pistons Debut

Blake Griffin had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his Pistons debut Thursday night, leading Detroit past the Memphis Grizzlies 104-102.

Andre Drummond added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and is thrilled about playing alongside Griffin.

Blake, still getting used to his new surroundings, forgot to put on a jersey following the halftime break.

So Blake Griffin didn't start the second half because he didn't have his jersey 😂 pic.twitter.com/FTxNg1Rsgp — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 2, 2018

Per the Detroit News:

“I wanted to just come out and play hard, being very limited in my knowledge of our offense,” Griffin said. “I thought Coach [Stan] Van Gundy did a great job of just putting in five things that we could go to, and we ran them to death, but they worked and everybody just played hard.”

Griffin did have one snafu in his debut, forgetting his jersey and not being able to start the third quarter.