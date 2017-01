Class of 2018 big man Bol Bol has been cleared by the California Interscholastic Federation and recently played in his first game of the season with Mater Dei. Bol finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks against Orange Lutheran as Mater Dei won with ease.

Check the highlights above via Ballislife.

