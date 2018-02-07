The Boston Celtics on Team Style, the Funniest Teammate, Kyrie’s Handles, Jaylen’s Dunks and More

The Boston Celtics sit at the top of the East for the second consecutive season. Behind the strong play of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier and the rest of their roster, the C’s are in prime position to make a real run to the Finals this June.



Horford and Brown are the only starters from last year and they’ve been able to quickly gel with a totally overhauled roster. They’ve used their team chemistry to round up wins and because they’ve gotten to know each other so well, we sat down with them for some rapid fire questions about each other. We asked them about who has the worst and best fashion taste, who the team dad is and much more. Peep it above.