Carmelo Anthony played alongside Rockets co-stars James Harden and Chris Paul on Monday in some pickup games.
In a potential Rockets preview—should Houston and the Knicks work out a deal—the three All-Stars went to work against the likes of Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo and Iman Shumpert.
Solid runs today in NYC…. #LockedIn🔐 pic.twitter.com/JtwaNhM2fM
— James Harden (@JHarden13) September 11, 2017
Photo via @justxfred
