The 2015-16 Cavaliers were a special team not only because they ended a 50-plus year championship drought in the city of Cleveland, but because of their closeness as a team.

Just like they did for Timofey Mozgov when he received his ring, the Cavs mobbed Matthew Dellavedova as he got his championship ring on Wednesday at the Q.

Delly brought his trademark energy and heart every time he donned a Cavs uni, and his former teammates clearly loved him for it.