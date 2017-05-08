The Cavs locker room was in an upbeat mood after sweeping the Raptors on Sunday.

Channing Frye was doing an interview without his shirt when LeBron James shouted out, “Hey yo, rock star!”

Frye protested: “They took my shirt!” but it was too late. The whole squad had gathered around to roast Frye:

LOL! Channing Frye probably won't do a shirtless interview again after getting hazed by Lebron & Co. 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/fjeGNrvJ8T — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 8, 2017

Richard Jefferson even caught it on the snap:

