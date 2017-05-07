Cleveland took care of business on Sunday, completing their sweep of the Raptors to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Cavs are making this look easy. pic.twitter.com/8JP0ykDQ2x
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2017
LeBron James led the way with 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Afterwards, he was asked who he’d prefer to meet in the next round: Washington or Boston?
Cavaliers’ LeBron James on his preferred East finals opponent, Celtics or Wizards: “It doesn’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/4BB6r5XaC9
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 7, 2017
Thoughts?
Related
WATCH: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Help Cavaliers Complete Sweep of Raptors
Dwane Casey on LeBron James: ‘Any Time You Got No. 23, You Can Flip Any Switch You Want’
Commentscomments powered by Disqus