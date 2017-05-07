Cleveland took care of business on Sunday, completing their sweep of the Raptors to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

LeBron James led the way with 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Afterwards, he was asked who he’d prefer to meet in the next round: Washington or Boston?

Thoughts?

