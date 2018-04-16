Charles Barkley: James Harden ‘Might Be the Most Unguardable Player I’ve Ever Seen’...

James Harden torched the Minnesota Timberwolves to the tune of 44 points in Game 1 Sunday night, leading the Houston Rockets to a 104-101 series-opening victory, and earned major praise from Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

In a debate with his “Inside the NBA” colleagues, Sir Charles said Harden may be the “most unguardable player” he has ever watched.

Chuck: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, George "Ice Man" Gervin, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Who's the best individual scorer? 🤔 The #InsideTheNBA crew presented by @Kia gives their pick. pic.twitter.com/VtFK9dTuoH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2018

(Shaquillle O’Neal and Kenny Smith picked Kobe Bryant over Harden.)

Per the AP: