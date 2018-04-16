Charles Barkley: James Harden ‘Might Be the Most Unguardable Player I’ve Ever Seen’...

James Harden torched the Minnesota Timberwolves to the tune of 44 points in Game 1 Sunday night, leading the Houston Rockets to a 104-101 series-opening victory, and earned major praise from Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
In a debate with his “Inside the NBA” colleagues, Sir Charles said Harden may be the “most unguardable player” he has ever watched.
Chuck: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, George "Ice Man" Gervin, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Who's the best individual scorer? 🤔
The #InsideTheNBA crew presented by @Kia gives their pick. pic.twitter.com/VtFK9dTuoH
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2018
(Shaquillle O’Neal and Kenny Smith picked Kobe Bryant over Harden.)
Per the AP:
“We were struggling to make shots, struggling to really have any kind of rhythm and James put us on his back,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He’s been doing it for a while now.”
Harden got [Clint] Capela in on the scoring after that, finding him for an alley-oop that pushed the lead to 101-93 with less than three minutes left.
“Honestly I was just trying to be aggressive and make the right play,” Harden said. “I think if you have that aggressive mindset, good things will happen.”