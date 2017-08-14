Turning in his suit for a Killer 3’s uniform, 53-year-old player-coach Charles Oakley made his BIG3 debut on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The ’90s Knicks star brought his hard-nosed game to the three-on-three court, throwing a backhanded fist at Al Harrington‘s face.

But that was just the beginning. Oakley reportedly nearly fought James White later in the game.

Charles Oakley is legitimately close to fighting James "Flight" White on the court right now. — Sean Keane (@seankeane) August 13, 2017

It's supposed to be impossible to foul out of a BIG3 game but Oakley might do it. — Sean Keane (@seankeane) August 13, 2017

