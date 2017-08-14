Turning in his suit for a Killer 3’s uniform, 53-year-old player-coach Charles Oakley made his BIG3 debut on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The ’90s Knicks star brought his hard-nosed game to the three-on-three court, throwing a backhanded fist at Al Harrington‘s face.

But that was just the beginning. Oakley reportedly nearly fought James White later in the game.

