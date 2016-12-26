6-10, 20-year-old Chinanu Onuaku was the 37th pick of the 2016 Draft. In his two seasons at the University of Louisville, he shot 47-86 from the free-throw line. To become a better shooter and more valuable player, the young buck hit the lab and reworked his shot to become an underhanded shooter.

People have been talking about making young big men shoot “granny style” for years now. Onuaku is the first to not only try it, but make both of his attempts. Watch him shoot the first two free-throws of his career in the video above.