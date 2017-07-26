After watching James Harden go off for 25 points at the Drew League, Rockets guard Chris Paul joined his new teammate on the court at UCLA on Tuesday.

The game of pick-up, caught on camera by YouBall Training, features Harden and CP3 playmaking together—with Trevor Ariza, Bobby Brown and JaVale McGee also taking part in the run.

And here’s some bonus CP3-to-Harden action not in the video above:

Can the season start already?

Photo courtesy of Cassy Athena