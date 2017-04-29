Before the 2016-17 season began, Paul Pierce announced it would be last as a pro. The Hall of Famer’s 19-year career has slowly taken dips–he averaged a career-low 3.2 points a game in the regular season and just 2.5 in this season’s playoffs.
Facing elimination in Utah last night, Chris Paul made sure the Truth’s career didn’t end.
CP3 turned to Paul Pierce during a timeout and said, “You’re not ending your career in Utah.” pic.twitter.com/jouE2LiU5p
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017
Paul delivered 29 points and 8 assists while Pierce contributed 3 points and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes. The Clippers scratched out a 98-93 win, forcing a Game 7 in Los Angeles on Sunday.
