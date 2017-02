With the Blazers losing by as many as 14, a foul-plagued Damian Lillard caught fire in the fourth quarter. He lit up the Magic for 17 points in the final frame, registering 33 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists when it was all said and done. Lillard shot 12-23 from the floor and made 4 of his 7 three-point attempts. The Magic scored just 18 in the fourth, only one more point than Dame.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins