In the premiere episode of our LEAGUE PETS series, Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal invited us into his home to check out his five amazing dogs. For episode two, we traveled down to San Antonio to get up with his two massive snakes, Jade and Lightning, and his dope dog, Gizmo. Check it above and be on the lookout for more episodes of LEAGUE PETS!

