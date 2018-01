DeMar DeRozan was on fire to start 2018, scoring a career-high 52 points in the Raptors‘ 131-127 OT win over the Bucks on Monday.

DeRozan’s 52 points were the most in franchise history, and he became just the third Raptor to drop a 50-piece, joining Vince Carter (2000, ’01) and Terrence Ross (2014).