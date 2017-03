The Raptors beat the Mavs tonight, 100-78. It was a pretty easy blowout from the jump and DeMar DeRozan put in his work. Deebo finished with 25, 6 rebounds and 2 steals on 10-17 shooting. Two of his louder points came after he shook the legendary Dirk Nowitzki with a ball fake and then dunked it down with one hand.