DeMar DeRozan Hangs 42 Points on Detroit

DeMar DeRozan‘s 42 points Wednesday night led the Toronto Raptors past the Detroit Pistons in a 121-119 overtime thriller.
DeRozan threw down a massive two-handed dunk late in regulation, and set up teammate Fred VanVleet for the game’s clinching bucket with time winding down in the extra session.
Toronto is the first NBA team to clinch a postseason berth.
Per the AP:
“We need to be hardened and face some adversity,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.
“Tonight was one of those tests. I think each game we go into, everybody’s going to give us their best shot.”