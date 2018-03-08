DeMar DeRozan Hangs 42 Points on Detroit

by March 08, 2018
200

DeMar DeRozan‘s 42 points Wednesday night led the Toronto Raptors past the Detroit Pistons in a 121-119 overtime thriller.

DeRozan threw down a massive two-handed dunk late in regulation, and set up teammate Fred VanVleet for the game’s clinching bucket with time winding down in the extra session.

Toronto is the first NBA team to clinch a postseason berth.

Per the AP:

DeRozan finished with 42 points in the overtime win, and Toronto became the first NBA team to clinch a playoff berth this season.

“We need to be hardened and face some adversity,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

“Tonight was one of those tests. I think each game we go into, everybody’s going to give us their best shot.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: DeMar’s Dunk

9 hours ago
893
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Scores 42 As Raptors Clinch A Playoff Spot

11 hours ago
308
NBA

DeMar DeRozan: Inspiring Kevin Love ‘Made Me Feel Pretty Damn Good’

22 hours ago
955
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health

5 days ago
10,437
Frank Ntilikina DeMar DeRozan
NBA

Knicks Rookie Frank Ntilikina Studying DeMar DeRozan

1 week ago
3,174
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Addresses Depression Tweet

1 week ago
6,152

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jordan Clarkson: Lakers Discuss LeBron James’ Free Agency

42 mins ago
78

Kevin Durant: ‘Awards Don’t Mean Anything’

1 hour ago
281

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Was a Bad Motherf*****’ in First Playoff Series for Cavs

2 hours ago
1,658

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Looking to ‘Flip the Switch’

2 hours ago
194

LeBron James Says His Play at an ‘All-Time High’

3 hours ago
212