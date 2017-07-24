A team with DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle and Nick Young should be able to easily win any game it plays in the Drew League, right? Well, that wasn’t the case over the weekend as the team of NBAers barely snuck by Redemption thanks to a monster performance from a slimmed-down Randle.

It wasn’t the best look for the trio, who struggled to pull away until the second half. There were a bunch of missed layups, messed-up dunks and even a poster —Chris Garcia on Randle —for the pros, who finally turned it around to get the W.

DeRozan and Young, both L.A. natives, have been regulars at the Drew for years while Randle—set to enter his fourth year with the Lakers—just started playing this summer. The 22-year-old dominated the game, dropping 29 points and 17 rebounds while looking as explosive and athletic as he has since leaving Kentucky after his freshman season. Check out the video above for all the highlights.

Video courtesy of Ballislife

