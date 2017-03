DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points tonight in Miami. He shot 14-25 from the floor and made 12 of his 13 free throws. He also had 6 rebounds, 3 assists and only 1 turnover in 36 minutes. The Raptors got the 101-84 win.

DeRozan scored 42 on Tuesday against the Bulls. The last Raptor to score 40 in back-to-back games was Vince Carter.