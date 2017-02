Kyle Lowry sat out tonight’s game with an injured wrist and the Celtics built a 17-point lead in the first half. DeMar DeRozan had 19 by halftime, then he had 12 points in the third and 12 in the fourth to lead the Raptors all the way back. He finished with a career-best 43 on 15-28 shooting, 12-12 from the foul line, and 5 rebounds and 5 assists.