DeMar DeRozan had a miserable Game 3 against the Bucks. He shot 0-8, finishing with 8 points and 2 rebounds.

He responded to that terrible performance by catching fire in Game 4. He had 33 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals on 12-22 shooting from the field and 9-9 shooting from the foul line. His Bucks came away with the 87-76 win to even their series 2-2.

Watch the highlights of Deebo’s big performance above.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins