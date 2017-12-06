DeMarcus Cousins dominated the Nuggets on Wednesday to the tune of 40 points and 22 rebounds, as the Pelicans outlasted Denver, 123-114 at home.

It was Boogie’s second 40/20 game of the season — he went for 41 and 23 in Sacramento back in October.

DeMarcus Cousins has 2 games this season with 40+ PTS & 20+ REBS. He is the first player to have multiple 40+ PTS, 20+ REBS games in a season since Patrick Ewing had 2 such games back in ’89-90. pic.twitter.com/inanGvLckT — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 7, 2017

With Anthony Davis still sidelined with an adductor injury, Cousins’ performance has been even more impressive than usual. Over three games, he has scored 97 points to go with 41 rebounds and shot 49 percent from the field.