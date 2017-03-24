The six players in NBA history to score at least 70 points in one game: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe and Devin Booker.

The 20-year-old Booker joined the exclusive club tonight in the Suns’ 130-120 loss to the Celtics. Booker shot 21-40 from the floor, 24-26 from the line and 4-11 of three-point range. He played 45 minutes and had 8 rebounds and 6 assists. He scored 51 in the second half. His 70 points is the most in a single game since Bryant had 81 back in 2006. No active player in the NBA has scored more than Booker in a single game.

It’s both a franchise record for the Suns and the most points that have ever been scored against the Celtics and the most points ever scored in Boston.

Watch highlights of Booker’s historic game in the video above.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins