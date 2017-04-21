With Rajon Rondo on the sidelines for Game 3 and possibly for the rest of the playoffs, the Bulls struggled mightily in the first quarter on Friday.

Not one to sit idle as his team fell behind, Rondo appeared to try to trip Jae Crowder from his seat on the Bulls’ bench.

Did Rondo try to trip Jae Crowder from the bench? pic.twitter.com/njCRgTFOLo — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 21, 2017

While his foot never touched Crowder, it’s possible Rondo faces some sort of punishment from the League.

RELATED:

Rajon Rondo Out Indefinitely With Thumb Fracture