Heading home up 2-0 in their first round series against the Celtics, the Bulls just got dealt bad news as it is being reported that Rajon Rondo will be out indefinitely with a fractured right thumb.

More from the Bulls:

Rajon Rondo injured his right hand in Game 2 at Boston on Tuesday night. Rondo underwent a subsequent exam and x-rays that confirmed a thumb fracture. Surgery is not required for this injury, and he is out indefinitely.

Rondo is averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 assists over the past two games, including an 11-point, 14-assist, 9-rebound, 5-steal performance in Game 2. Game 3 is set for tonight in Chicago. The Bulls are looking to become the first No. 8 seed to take down a No. 1 seed in the First round since the 2007 Warriors.

Related

Rajon Rondo: Celtics ‘Gave Up’ in Game 2