Dion Waiters is a top-5 NBA shooting guard, according to Dion Waiters.

Waiters is returning to South Beach next season, and says he likes the Miami Heat’s chances against anyone, including LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I like our chances against anybody over 7 games…We are a bunch of dogs." — @dionwaiters3 on dethroning the Cavs in the East pic.twitter.com/GAvy7CzGsn

Waiters, 25, re-upped in Miami on a four-year, $52 million pact.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

Asked about the Heat’s chances it they were to make the conference finals against the Cavaliers, Waiters said: “I like our chances against anybody over seven games. We’re just different, man. We’re dogs. We’re a bunch of dogs. That’s it. We come from the jungle. That’s out motto, ‘We come from the jungle.’ “

Waiters said he views the Heat as possessing a unique mix, having re-signed James Johnson and added Kelly Olynyk in free agency to a core that also includes Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, Goran Dragic and possibly first-round pick Bam Adebayo, the big man out of Kentucky.

“Our lineup, our chemistry is just different,” he said. “We got a bunch of guys who do every little thing. Like James Johnson, he plays one through five. We got Wayne Ellington, we got J-Rich, Justise Winslow. We got Kelly Olynyk. We got Bam, the kid we just drafted. He’s a little monster.

“And of course you got me, you got the dog. You got the dog. I like our chances against anybody. I actually feel like that, because I know what we can do.”