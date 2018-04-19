Donovan Mitchell Dominates Game 2 in OKC

Donovan Mitchell shook off a left foot contusion to score 28 points Wednesday night, helping the Utah Jazz even up their first-round playoff series against the OKC Thunder with a 102-95 Game 2 win.

Spida had 13 points in the fourth quarter, and hit a dagger floater over Paul George to conclude matters.

Mitchell now has the highest two-game postseason scoring total of any rookie guard in NBA history.

Donovan Mitchell has scored a total of 55 points in his first two playoff games, which is the most by a guard in NBA history. The previous record holder is someone you may have heard of pic.twitter.com/Q9wfJhVpCo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2018

Per the Deseret News: