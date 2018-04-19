Donovan Mitchell Dominates Game 2 in OKC

by April 19, 2018
197

Donovan Mitchell shook off a left foot contusion to score 28 points Wednesday night, helping the Utah Jazz even up their first-round playoff series against the OKC Thunder with a 102-95 Game 2 win.

Spida had 13 points in the fourth quarter, and hit a dagger floater over Paul George to conclude matters.

Mitchell now has the highest two-game postseason scoring total of any rookie guard in NBA history.

Per the Deseret News:

“It didn’t really hurt too much throughout the game,” Mitchell said of the foot injury. “But there was just a point where I stopped being aggressive and the big thing with Rudy (Gobert), he let me know that I went 0-for-7 from 3, I’m letting guys off the hook.

“I’ve got to keep applying pressuring, getting to the rim and even if I miss, as you saw on the boards, they were right there crashing and getting rebounds,” he added. “Just being aggressive, getting to the rim, getting to the free-throw line. I didn’t have a free throw until the second half.”

OKC’s big three of Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook went 0 for 15 in the fourth quarter, with Westbrook scoring the lone two points at the free-throw line. The Thunder were held to 40 percent shooting for the night with 18 points for George, 19 from Westbrook and 17 from Anthony.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Cavaliers And Jazz Both Draw Even

9 hours ago
642
NBA

Donovan Mitchell ‘Determined’ To Play In Game 2, But ‘Not Going To Push It’

18 hours ago
856
NBA

Donovan Mitchell: Toe Injury Not Serious

3 days ago
351
NBA

Paul George Turns into ‘Playoff P’ in Game 1 vs Utah Jazz

3 days ago
682
NBA

Victor Oladipo: Dan Gilbert’s Paul George Comment ‘Added Fuel to the Fire’

3 days ago
15,639
NBA

James Harden Still Thinks About Playing in OKC

6 days ago
13,862

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James Defends Reporter for Asking About Erin Popovich’s Death

1 hour ago
2,993

Donovan Mitchell Dominates Game 2 in OKC

2 hours ago
197

LeBron James Bounces Back With 46 Points in Game 2

2 hours ago
160

Post Up: Cavaliers And Jazz Both Draw Even

9 hours ago
642

Spurs Announce Erin Popovich, Wife Of Gregg Popovich, Has Passed Away

12 hours ago
8,725