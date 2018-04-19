Donovan Mitchell Dominates Game 2 in OKC

Donovan Mitchell shook off a left foot contusion to score 28 points Wednesday night, helping the Utah Jazz even up their first-round playoff series against the OKC Thunder with a 102-95 Game 2 win.
Spida had 13 points in the fourth quarter, and hit a dagger floater over Paul George to conclude matters.
Mitchell now has the highest two-game postseason scoring total of any rookie guard in NBA history.
Donovan Mitchell has scored a total of 55 points in his first two playoff games, which is the most by a guard in NBA history.
Per the Deseret News:
“It didn’t really hurt too much throughout the game,” Mitchell said of the foot injury. “But there was just a point where I stopped being aggressive and the big thing with Rudy (Gobert), he let me know that I went 0-for-7 from 3, I’m letting guys off the hook.
“I’ve got to keep applying pressuring, getting to the rim and even if I miss, as you saw on the boards, they were right there crashing and getting rebounds,” he added. “Just being aggressive, getting to the rim, getting to the free-throw line. I didn’t have a free throw until the second half.”
OKC’s big three of Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook went 0 for 15 in the fourth quarter, with Westbrook scoring the lone two points at the free-throw line. The Thunder were held to 40 percent shooting for the night with 18 points for George, 19 from Westbrook and 17 from Anthony.