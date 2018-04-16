Donovan Mitchell: Toe Injury Not Serious

Donovan Mitchell gave Jazz fans a mild heart attack in Game 1 of the first round Sunday night when he limped off the floor with an apparent foot injury, but the rookie stud says it was no big deal.

Donovan Mitchell appeared to suffer a foot injury and went to the locker room… He was on the bench pleading to go back into the game (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/pOJ61Trpb5 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 16, 2018

“I was just limping, so the trainers saw me limping and they thought I needed to come out, but I was just being a baby, so I’m good,” Donovan told reporters postgame.

Mitchell says he stubbed his toe, and that it was “nothing major.”

Spida finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds against the OKC Thunder in his playoff debut, but it was enough for the Utah Jazz, who fell 116-108.

