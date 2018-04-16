Donovan Mitchell: Toe Injury Not Serious

by April 16, 2018
179

Donovan Mitchell gave Jazz fans a mild heart attack in Game 1 of the first round Sunday night when he limped off the floor with an apparent foot injury, but the rookie stud says it was no big deal.

“I was just limping, so the trainers saw me limping and they thought I needed to come out, but I was just being a baby, so I’m good,” Donovan told reporters postgame.

Mitchell says he stubbed his toe, and that it was “nothing major.”

Spida finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds against the OKC Thunder in his playoff debut, but it was enough for the Utah Jazz, who fell 116-108.

Per the Deseret News:

After exploding for 27 points and 10 rebounds in his playoff debut, the star rookie guard would sit the last 3:19 with left foot soreness.

“I feel fine,” Mitchell said. “I just stubbed my toe, nothing major.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul George Turns into ‘Playoff P’ in Game 1 vs Utah Jazz

6 hours ago
506
NBA

Victor Oladipo: Dan Gilbert’s Paul George Comment ‘Added Fuel to the Fire’

7 hours ago
9,944
NBA

James Harden Still Thinks About Playing in OKC

3 days ago
13,466
NBA

Lonzo Ball Didn’t Feel Pressure to Lure Free Agents

3 days ago
1,545
NBA

Kobe Bryant: James Harden is the MVP

4 days ago
9,027
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Says He Doesn’t Care About Rookie of the Year Race

5 days ago
1,992

TRENDING


Most Recent

Charles Barkley: James Harden ‘Might Be the Most Unguardable Player I’ve Ever Seen’...

38 mins ago
381

Report: Charlotte, Orlando To Interview Jerry Stackhouse For Head Coach Openings

44 mins ago
40

Victor Oladipo: ‘We’re Ready To Make A Run In These Playoffs’

1 hour ago
258

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
472
karl-anthony towns shaquille o'neal

Shaq: Karl-Anthony Towns Needs To Demand The Ball

2 hours ago
329