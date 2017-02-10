The Grizzlies beat the Warriors twice this season and the Dubs weren’t gonna let that happen again. Draymond Green was particularly aggressive, getting 7 steals in the first half. Dray shot just 2-6 from the field, but he finished with 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals, 5 blocks and 4 points. It’s the first time in League history that someone’s registered a triple-double scoring fewer than 10 points. Watch Dray lead the Warriors to a 122-107 win in the video above.