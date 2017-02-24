During tonight’s Warriors/Clippers game, Draymond Green targeted Paul Pierce with some big-time trash talk about the Truth’s legacy. Pierce announced that this season would be the last of his Hall of Fame career back in September. He hasn’t done much on the court this year (he’s played in only 13 games and is averaging 3.7 points), but he’s made it known that he’s definitely not a fan of the Dubs or Kevin Durant.

Green has been quick to defend KD and he spoke specifically about Pierce’s criticisms earlier this season. Check out the video below to see Draymond go after Pierce, saying:

“Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that, you can’t get that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that, you thought you was Kobe?”