Somehow, someway, Draymond Green was able to catch Klay Thompson just before Thompson would have taken a nasty spill during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Klay jumped on Tristan Thompson’s pump fake and was knocked off balance by Tristan’s shoulder.

Thankfully Green’s quick reflexes saved Thompson from a nasty collision with the hardwood.

