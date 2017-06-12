Stephen Curry has made countless corner three-pointers in his career, but when you celebrate before the ball goes through the net, you run the risk of pulling a “Nick Young.”
During the first quarter of Game 5 on Monday, Curry happened to do just that as his shot clanked off the rim. Via @zachmruk:
Steph Curry or Nick Young? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Mvsq9Zakvz
— Zach Mruk (@zachmruk) June 13, 2017
Of course, Laker guard Nick Young earned himself a place in the Shaqtin’ A Fool hall of fame with an infamous celebration before a missed three.
His celebration was so over the top, Young’s name will forever be associated with premature celebrations.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus