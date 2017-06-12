Stephen Curry has made countless corner three-pointers in his career, but when you celebrate before the ball goes through the net, you run the risk of pulling a “Nick Young.”

During the first quarter of Game 5 on Monday, Curry happened to do just that as his shot clanked off the rim. Via @zachmruk:

Of course, Laker guard Nick Young earned himself a place in the Shaqtin’ A Fool hall of fame with an infamous celebration before a missed three.

His celebration was so over the top, Young’s name will forever be associated with premature celebrations.

RELATED:

Stephen Curry Denies Taking a Dump on the Cavs